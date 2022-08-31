Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Cake Box Stock Down 28.5 %

LON CBOX traded down GBX 51 ($0.62) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128 ($1.55). 1,929,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428 ($5.17). The company has a market cap of £51.20 million and a PE ratio of 750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.26.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martin Incledon Blair bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($23,320.44).

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.