Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 75,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,169. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 549,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.