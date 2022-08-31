California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CWT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 164,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,372. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,290 shares of company stock worth $193,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

