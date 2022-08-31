Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 263,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Specifically, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $691,954 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

