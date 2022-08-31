Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$68.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$40.69 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Insider Activity

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total transaction of C$1,323,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,723,076.44. Insiders sold a total of 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,375 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

