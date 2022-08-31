Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 15,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cannae has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

Insider Activity at Cannae

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 77.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.