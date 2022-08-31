Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 23600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.