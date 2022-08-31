Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 23600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

