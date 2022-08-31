Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

CSWC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $542.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

