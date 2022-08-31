CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 227,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 586.2% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 592,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,485. The stock has a market cap of $444.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

