Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 186,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Capstone Green Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capstone Green Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 165,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 55,444 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.