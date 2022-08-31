Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $352.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

