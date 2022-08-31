CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.98. 1,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 253,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $585.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.