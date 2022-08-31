CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.98. 1,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 253,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
CareMax Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $585.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Trading of CareMax
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
Featured Stories
