CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.61 million.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 5,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,981. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.