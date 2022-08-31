Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Down 3.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €127.30 ($129.90) and last traded at €127.55 ($130.15). 67,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €131.90 ($134.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of €128.87 and a 200-day moving average of €129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Further Reading

