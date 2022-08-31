Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Carter’s stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21.

Insider Activity

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carter’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Carter’s by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

