Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 924,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $222.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.67.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

