Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.18. 11,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,842,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

