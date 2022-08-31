Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 868,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $13.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

