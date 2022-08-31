Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 159,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,952. The company has a market cap of $762.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,623 shares of company stock worth $437,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

