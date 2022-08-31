Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 606,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,261. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.