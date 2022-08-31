Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Catalent

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $141,032,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

