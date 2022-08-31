Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

