Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Catalent Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.