Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

