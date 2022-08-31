Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Increases Dividend to $1.43 Per Share

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.43 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Catalyst Biosciences’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.43. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.39%. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Catalyst Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

