Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.76) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ceconomy Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading

