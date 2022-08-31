Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 179,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Celcuity Stock Performance

CELC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

See Also

