Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 179,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Celcuity Stock Performance

CELC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celcuity Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

