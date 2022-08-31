CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One CELEBPLUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CELEBPLUS has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $2.06 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.

About CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CELEBPLUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CELEBPLUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

