Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Cap of $127.38 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Celer Network has a market cap of $127.38 million and $9.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,438.20 or 1.45111608 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bifrost (BNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.Telegram | Discord”

