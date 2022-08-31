Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

CLDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,675. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Articles

