Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

CLDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,675. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

