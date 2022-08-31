Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $29.47. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 1,789 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 136,293 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 538,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 297,613 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,448,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 18,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

