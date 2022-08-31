Celo Euro (CEUR) Hits Market Cap of $33.67 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Celo Euro has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $33.67 million and $66,660.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

