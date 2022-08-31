Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Centamin Stock Performance
TSE:CEE opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.94. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.43.
About Centamin
