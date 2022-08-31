Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Centamin Stock Performance

TSE:CEE opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.94. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.43.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

