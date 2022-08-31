Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 290,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,455,168 shares.The stock last traded at $89.80 and had previously closed at $91.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

Centene Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

