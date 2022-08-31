Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.04. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 26,917 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centennial Resource Development

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $752,453.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 404,565 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.