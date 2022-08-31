Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd Acquires 123,806 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 123,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45.

On Thursday, August 25th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 511,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,506. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

