CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 19.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 119,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 10.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CFFS opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

