C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $176 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

