CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.91 and last traded at $103.35. 19,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,211,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,612. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,185,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,630,000 after acquiring an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

