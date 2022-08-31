ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72.
In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $3,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,013,311.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,013,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
