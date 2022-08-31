Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $409.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

