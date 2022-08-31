Chesnara plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8.12 (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Chesnara Price Performance
CSN opened at GBX 300 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 253.63 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market cap of £450.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,697.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.17.
About Chesnara
