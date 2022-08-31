Chesnara plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8.12 (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CSN opened at GBX 300 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 253.63 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market cap of £450.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,697.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.17.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

