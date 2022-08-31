Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 18,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chevron Trading Down 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 970.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,610,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 14,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.06. 13,450,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. Chevron has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $310.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.