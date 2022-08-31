Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.
Chewy Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.