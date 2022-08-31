Chia Network (XCH) Achieves Market Cap of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

