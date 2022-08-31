Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.76. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 36,937 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 808.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 207,849 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

