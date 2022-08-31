Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 9.4 %

CHS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 173,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

