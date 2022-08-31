Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. 18,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 72.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

