China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.14

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in China and international. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
