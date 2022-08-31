Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,831.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,831.75.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CMG stock opened at $1,612.50 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,470.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,454.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

